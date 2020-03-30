Golf courses petition Governor to reverse closures

SHERWOOD, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Last Friday, golf course owners across Wisconsin received some rough news.

One of the categories of businesses that were deemed non-essential are entertainment places, so golf courses can no longer be open during the safer at home order.

As a result of the order, instead of seeing early season profits from green fees and pro shop sales, at courses like High Cliff in Sherwood, there’s only bare shelves and empty hangers.

Considering Wisconsin’s already short golf season, losing even one month’s worth of income can be critical to most courses.

“Obviously we have a finite amount of time with the weather in Wisconsin,” said High Cliff President/CEO Dan Rippl, “and consequently any time you lose a months worth of business it is detrimental to your bottom line.”

That’s why High Cliff has been joined by several other courses and legislators across the state in writing a petition to reverse Governor Ever’s order.

With ten of thousands of signatures already on the petition, course owners are hoping to have a chance at averting hundreds of thousands in lost sales.

Strict guidelines would be in place even if play were to be restored.

Two players not living in the same household would be required to ride in separate carts while families of four would be allowed to play together.

Ball washes, tee markers and benches would be removed and payment and tee times would need to be handled over the phone.

Another source of concern for area courses is the loss of revenue from potentially lower yearly pass sales if the season becomes too short.

You can find more information about the petition: https://www.change.org/p/tony-evers-let-wisconsin-golf