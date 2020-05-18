Goodwill locations to reopen with safety procedures, reduced hours

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Goodwill locations across Northeast Wisconsin will begin reopening on May 26, according to Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin.

In a Monday release, Goodwill NCW announced all 27 retail stores and training centers across 35 counties will open with strict safety procedures in place and reduced hours.

“We are bracing for an increase in individuals needing services and are pressing ahead to meet those needs,” President and CEO Chris Hess said. “The community needs us now more than ever, and we need the support of the community now more than ever. We have procedures in place to keep our team, shoppers and donors safe.”

As a nonprofit human service organization, Goodwill NCW uses revenue from its retail stores and training centers to fund job training and other opportunities as part of its mission of Elevating People by Eliminating Barriers to Employment.

All 27 retail stores and training centers will be open to both shoppers and donors starting May 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily as well as the four Fox Valley Donation Express locations at 575 Swan Road, De Pere; 2465 Lineville Road, Green Bay; 211 E. Ann St., Kaukauna; and 1033 W. Northland Ave., Appleton.

Goodwill NCW has implemented the following safety measures in its retail stores and training centers:

All donations will be held for at least 72 hours in accordance with recommendations from the National Institutes of Health. Proper sanitation measures will be taken before putting items on the store floor.

Using plexiglass at all registers to provide a clear barrier to offer protection for shoppers and team members.

Following social distancing guidelines within the stores with stickers encouraging social distancing and staying two cart-lengths apart.

Requiring team members to wear masks or other face coverings at work and providing gloves for use when handling donations.

Conducting health and temperature checks of each team member reporting to work via an infrared no-touch thermometer.

Sanitizing hard surfaces, including carts, with increased cleaning processes in place. Goodwill NCW says it has removed baskets from their stores.

Fitting rooms will be closed.

Goodwill NCW’s noncontact donation drop-offs feature a drive-thru system that follows social-distancing guidelines. Donors are asked to place their items directly into the designated bins or boxes instead of delivering person-to-person. Signage at donation drop-offs walks donors through the process. Online receipts are available at goodwillncw.org/donate/receipt.

