Gorilla’s test positive for COVID-19 at San Diego zoo

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced on Monday that members of its gorilla troop have tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first known transmission of the virus to a great ape.

According to officials, on Wednesday, two of the gorillas began coughing prompting the San Diego Zoo Global to begin testing the gorillas for the virus.

On Friday, the preliminary tests came in and detected the presence of COVID-19 within the gorilla troop.

The U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) later confirmed the positive results on Monday.

“Aside from some congestion and coughing, the gorillas are doing well,” said Lisa Peterson, executive director, San Diego Zoo Safari Park. “The troop remains quarantined together and are eating and drinking. We are hopeful for a full recovery.”

Zoo officials believe the gorillas may have acquired the infection from an asymptomatic staff member despite the Zoo’s COVID-19 safety regulations that are in place.

“For almost one year our team members have been working tirelessly, with the utmost determination to protect each other and the wildlife in our care from this highly contagious virus,” said Peterson. “The safety of our staff and the wildlife in our care remains our number one priority.”

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park has been closed to the public since Dec. 6 and will continue to be closed until further notice.