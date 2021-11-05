Gotta catch ’em all: Man admits to using COVID relief loan to buy a $57k Pokémon card

The Pokémon trading card game is typically played with decks of 60 cards, although newer players might find it easier to start with a deck of 30 or 40.

DUBLIN, Ga. (WFRV) – A man from Georgia admitted to lying to get a COVID-19 disaster relief loan and using most of that money to buy a single Pokemon card.

Authorities say that 31-year-old Vinath Oudomsine, from Dublin, Georgia, pled guilty to one count of Wire Fraud. He could face a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison and ‘substantial’ fines. There is no parole in the federal system.

“The unlawful taking of taxpayer dollars is always disgusting, but in this context, the taking from emergency relief funds intended to help our neighbors and their businesses is outrageous,” said Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia David Estes.

Around July 2020, Oudomsine applied to the SBA for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for an ‘entertainment services’ business with ten employees and gross revenues of $235,000 in the twelve months before the pandemic. The SBA then deposited $85,000 into Oudomsine’s bank account.

He then reportedly used $57,789 of those funds to buy a Pokémon trading card.

“The FBI and our law enforcement partners are dedicated to holding accountable anyone who would abuse taxpayer dollars and divert them from citizens who desperately need them,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.

There was no information on what Oudomsine had to do with the trading card.

Authorities ask anyone who may have information of possible fraud involving COVID-19 can call the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721.