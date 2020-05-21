1  of  2
Gov. Evers announces $100 million grant program to support providers affected by COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has announced a $100 million grant program funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

In a Thursday announcement, Gov. Evers says the funding will support providers most at-risk for financial hardship during the coronavirus pandemic. Providers targeted for financial assistance include emergency medical services, home, and community-based services, and long-term care providers such as skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities.

“We recognize the significant burden the COVID-19 response has placed on these providers,” said Gov. Evers. “We also recognize the integral role they play in ensuring the health and safety of some of our most vulnerable Wisconsinites and we want to support their efforts during this pandemic.”

Gov. Evers says the program will be administered in two parts – an initial release of funds to support immediate needs, and a second, targeted release for additional needs of individuals providers. Both rounds of funding will be allocated to support expenses directly related to coronavirus as well as expenses associated with the interruption of typical operations, such as overtime pay, changes to sanitation procedures, and disruption to the standard delivery of care.

“These providers need this additional funding to maintain patient care of the highest quality,” said Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “The services they provide save lives on a daily basis, and that is especially true during this pandemic.”

