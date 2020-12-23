Gov. Evers announces additional COVID-19 testing for assited living facilities

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services has announced expanding testing for assisted living facilities.
The new program allows community-based residential facilities and adult family homes to opt-in for routine COVID-19 surveillance testing.
“The health and safety of the folks living in our assisted living facilities is of utmost concern, and our existing partnerships allow us to offer more routine testing,” Gov. Evers says.
On Tuesday, the Governor announced an at home testing kit that is available to all Wisconsin residents.
There are also 74 community testing sites operating throughout the state.
