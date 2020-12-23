Gov. Evers announces additional COVID-19 testing for assited living facilities

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, healthcare workers perform tests in a tent at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Antwerp, Belgium. With nothing on their agendas for months to come, organizers of music festivals in Belgium want to use their know-how to help the coronavirus vaccination campaign. The Belgian government has set up the goal to vaccine about 70 percent of the country’s population, the equivalent of eight million people, when efficient COVID-19 shots become available. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services has announced expanding testing for assisted living facilities.

The new program allows community-based residential facilities and adult family homes to opt-in for routine COVID-19 surveillance testing.

“The health and safety of the folks living in our assisted living facilities is of utmost concern, and our existing partnerships allow us to offer more routine testing,” Gov. Evers says.

On Tuesday, the Governor announced an at home testing kit that is available to all Wisconsin residents.

There are also 74 community testing sites operating throughout the state.