Gov. Evers announces everyone 16 and older will be eligible for vaccine on April 5

(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers tweeted out that everyone in Wisconsin that is 16 years or older will be eligible for the vaccine starting on April 5.

According to officials, vaccine providers will prioritize anyone previously eligible such as public-facing essential workers and people with medical conditions.

Evers also announced that Wisconsin leads the nation in getting shots in arms.

BREAKING: Wisconsin leads the nation in getting available shots in arms, and today we’re announcing everyone 16 and older will be eligible to receive a #COVID19 vaccine starting next week. pic.twitter.com/WCvKVRms4K — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 30, 2021

Evers also said that 2.7 million vaccine doses have been administered and 1 million Wisconsinites have been fully vaccinated.

“We knew all along our COVID-19 vaccination program would be a massive undertaking, and we’re proud Wisconsin is currently leading the country in these efforts and that we’re now able to give all Wisconsinites 16 and older the opportunity to get vaccinated,” says Gov. Evers.

DHS warns that while everyone may be eligible for the vaccine starting April 5, the availability of the vaccine may vary depending on the region.

“We have built-up a strong network of vaccine providers across the state. Every community is different, some providers may have openings and others may have waitlists but I assure you that anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one in the coming weeks,” says DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.