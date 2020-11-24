Gov. Evers announces shipment of one millionth mask for pandemic protection

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers recently announced that the state has shipped its one millionth N95 mask during the pandemic.

The shipments are a part of the ongoing effort to ensure many frontline workers have protective equipment (PPE) to help limit exposure to COVID-19, say officials.

“Ensuring frontline workers, first responders, and local communities have access to PPE— especially N95 masks— has been a top priority for us since the beginning of this pandemic. I want to extend my thanks to the state workers, local emergency management, and public health partners who have played a critically important role in this process and have worked tirelessly to ensure these lifesaving masks and other critical supplies are getting where they are needed most,” says Gov. Evers.

According to a release, most of the masks have shipped through a supply chain established in the spring. Regular shipments are then sent from a state warehouse facility and local partners distribute allocations based on their assessments of local needs.

Authorities say the PPE distributed through the warehouse is being provided by the state at no cost to those receiving it.

In addition to N95 masks, the release says the State Emergency Operations Center and its partners have helped distribute other critical PPE supplies, including:

  • Over 16.1 million non-surgical and non-medical face masks
  • Over 7.9 million pairs of non-surgical and non-medical gloves
  • Over 1.7 million non-surgical and non-medical gloves
  • Nearly 225,000 KN95 respirators
  • Over 393,000 face shields and goggles
  • Over 30,000 thermometers
  • Almost 279,000 containers of hand sanitizer and disinfectants
  • More than 94,000 coveralls
  • Over 424,000 foot coverings

Officials say the state also continues to operate a Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System, which has helped clean and return over 82,500 N95 masks to Wisconsin healthcare workers and emergency responders since going online this summer.

