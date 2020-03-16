Gov. Evers bans all mass gatherings of 50 or more

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview during the National Governors Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington. Evers said Thursday, March 14, that the state budget he proposed is “pretty close” to not raising taxes, even though it would increase them by $1.3 billion over two years. Evers, in an interview on WTMJ radio, said that there “may be some small tax increases.” The comments drew an incredulous reaction from Republican legislative leaders.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has announced he has asked Wisconsin Department of Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to ban mass gatherings of 50 or more people.

The announcement comes less than an hour after the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs moved the State Emergency Operations Center in Madison to a Level 1 response.

According to a tweet just after noon, Gov. Evers says “Folks, it’s on all of us to practice social distancing and take every step possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Grocery stores, food pantries, childcare centers, pharmacies, and hospitals will be exempt from the order, according to Gov. Evers.

“This isn’t a decision I made lightly and we understand this will have an impact on Wisconsin workers, families, businesses and communities, but keeping folks safe and healthy has to be our highest priority.”

Gov. Evers is scheduled to release more information Monday at 1:30 during a press briefing with the DHS.

LATEST STORIES