Gov. Evers bans all mass gatherings of 50 or more

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has announced he has asked Wisconsin Department of Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to ban mass gatherings of 50 or more people.
The announcement comes less than an hour after the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs moved the State Emergency Operations Center in Madison to a Level 1 response.
According to a tweet just after noon, Gov. Evers says “Folks, it’s on all of us to practice social distancing and take every step possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
Grocery stores, food pantries, childcare centers, pharmacies, and hospitals will be exempt from the order, according to Gov. Evers.
“This isn’t a decision I made lightly and we understand this will have an impact on Wisconsin workers, families, businesses and communities, but keeping folks safe and healthy has to be our highest priority.”
Gov. Evers is scheduled to release more information Monday at 1:30 during a press briefing with the DHS.
