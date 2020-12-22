Gov. Evers, DHS announce free at-home COVID-19 tests for Wisconsinites

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin officials announced a new tool to help with COVID-19 testing, as now Wisconsinites can test themselves at home, for no cost.

Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), announced a new contract with Vault Medical Services.

According to a release, At-home COVID-19 saliva collection kits will be available to everyone who lives in Wisconsin, with or without symptoms, at no cost.

“We believe that anyone in Wisconsin who needs to be tested for COVID-19 should have access to a test, and I’m proud of our statewide testing efforts throughout this pandemic. We also know that getting to a health care provider or a community testing site isn’t easy for everyone, and that’s why we are excited to offer this new option to make testing even more accessible for folks across our state,” says Gov. Evers.

Wisconsinites can order a collection kit online and have it shipped to their home.

The kit will include detailed instructions on how to collect the saliva, which includes a video call with a testing supervisor through Vault Medical Services, and ship it back via UPS dropbox to the lab for processing.