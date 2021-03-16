Gov. Evers, DHS move up vaccine eligibility for those with medical conditions

(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers and the DHS announced that individuals over the age of 16 with certain medical conditions will be eligible for the vaccine starting March 22.

The March 22 date is earlier than previously expected, according to the DHS.

“Our vaccinators across the state are doing great work to get folks vaccinated and get this done, and because of their good work, Wisconsin continues to be a national leader in getting shots in arms,” said Gov. Evers.

The group that will eligbile starting March 22 include the following medical conditions:

Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease

Chronic kidney disease

COPD

Cystic fibrosis

Diabetes

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Liver disease

Neurologic conditions, such as intellectual disabilities and dementia

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2)

Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)

Sickle cell disease

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

The current eligible list includes:

Frontline health care personnel

Residents and staff in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities

Police and fire personnel, correctional staff

Age 65 and older

Educators and Child care

Individuals enrolled in Medicaid Long-term care programs

Some public-facing essential workers

Non-frontline essential health care personnel

Staff and residents in congregate living facilities

The DHS also clarified current eligibility to include all clergy, restaurant workers and further expanded public safety to include judges prosecutors and other essential criminal court personnel in addition to public defenders.

DHS still anticipates that Wisconsin will be able to expand eligibility on May 1 to include all individuals age 16 and older.