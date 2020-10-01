MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s governor will participate in an Oct. 1 briefing to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.
Governor Tony Evers will be joined by:
- Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases
- Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.
Latest Stories
- SOON: Gov. Evers, DHS to hold Oct. 1 COVID-19 briefing
- Parallel 44 Vineyard & Winery hosting annual ‘Harvest Fest’ this Saturday
- Subway sandwiches too sugary to meet ‘definition of bread,’ Irish court rules
- StormSensor technology looks to improve flood prevention
- High demand for flu shots as experts hope to avoid ‘twindemic’