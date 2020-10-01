SOON: Gov. Evers, DHS to hold Oct. 1 COVID-19 briefing

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s governor will participate in an Oct. 1 briefing to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Governor Tony Evers will be joined by:

  • Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services 
  • Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases   
  • Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.

