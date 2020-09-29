Gov. Evers, DHS to provide Sept. 29 COVID-19 update

FILE – In this April 17, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during a news conference in Madison, Wisconsin. Evers has re-created Wisconsin’s state pardons board, fulfilling a campaign promise the Democrat made to once again consider granting pardons after Republican Scott Walker halted the process eight years ago. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s governor will participate in a Sept. 29 briefing to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Governor Tony Evers will be joined by:

Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases

Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.

The briefing comes a day after conservatives asked a judge to immediately put an end to Wisconsin’s mask mandate.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty argued Monday that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers doesn’t have the authority to issue such an order that comes as the state has seen cases surge.

Attorneys filed the request for an immediate injunction to block the order in Polk County Circuit Court.

It was part of an amendment to a lawsuit they had filed there in August against Evers’ first mask mandate.

This COVID-19 update comes as many schools across Northeast Wisconsin have announced they will transition to virtual learning in light of continued community spread.

The Pulaski Community School District will move to virtual learning in response to the ongoing community spread of COVID-19. According to a letter shared with families on Monday, Sept. 28, by Superintendent Allison Space, virtual learning will begin on Monday, Oct. 5, and will continue until the district has “a better idea of the health of our community.”

Notre Dame Academy shared a letter with families on Monday, saying the move is in response to “health and safety circumstances surrounding COVID-19 in the Green Bay area.” Virtual learning will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The Denmark School District announced its transition to virtual learning in response to new and increasing cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon. According to a letter shared with families, there are 20 staff members out due to close contact quarantines or positive cases. Student absences have risen above 200.

The Gillett School District has also announced it will transition to virtual learning, as will the School District of West De Pere.

Last week, many Northeast Wisconsin school districts announced they would transition to remote learning.

On Friday, the Ashwaubenon School District announced it will transition to remote learning on Thursday, Oct. 1, in response to COVID-19.

According to a letter shared with families, the decision was based on many factors, “including the significant community spread of COVID-19, local hospitals being burdened by critical numbers of hospitalizations, and the overall safety of our students, staff and community members.”

Across Northeast Wisconsin, Crivitz School District has also announced a transition to virtual learning due to staffing shortages created by mandatory quarantining for staff.

The Howard-Suamico School District says they will transition on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Virtual learning will remain in place “until community health conditions improve.”

The Unified School District of De Pere also announced the transition “due to new cases of COVID-19” and “the resulting need to quarantine a large number of students and staff.” The decision was also based on local hospitals reporting that they have reached a critical stage with the number of hospitalizations they are experiencing.

