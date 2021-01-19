Gov. Evers issues new health emergency, face-covering requirement effective immediately

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(WFRV) Governor Tony Evers has signed an executive order and an emergency order establishing new public health emergency and face covering requirements.

Executive Order #104 establishes a public health emergency in connection to the continued spread of COVID-19 and now the presence of the new COVID-19 variant.

Emergency Order #1 is related to stopping the spread of COVID-19 by requiring face coverings for those five years old and older, in public indoor spaces or any enclosed public space.

The Order also recommends face coverings be used in outdoor settings where physical distancing is not possible.

“At the end of the day, vaccine supplies are limited, so while we continue to ask the federal government for more vaccines and faster, we have to keep working together to stop the spread today by continuing wear our masks, staying home whenever we can, avoiding gatherings, and doubling down on our efforts to keep our friends, neighbors, and families safe,” says Governor Tony Evers.

According to documents, the Order expires March 20, 2021 and goes into effect immediately.

