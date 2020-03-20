Gov. Evers issues update to gathering ban, orders closure of salons, barbers, tattoo parlors, more

1  of  70
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Evangelical Free Church Appleton Public Library Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Diocese of Green Bay Offices Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emnauel Lutheran Church-Brandon First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Elite Sports Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Our Savior Lutheran Church - Iola Peace Lutheran - Kunesh St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom St. Vincent DePaul -GB Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue YWCA Greater Green Bay Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

Gov. Evers issues update to gathering ban, orders closure of salons, barbers, tattoo parlors, more

Coronavirus

FILE – In this Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers holds a press conference in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin policymakers scrambled Wednesday, March 18, 2020, to help displaced workers, shuttered bars and restaurants, and others reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, including asking the federal government for more medical equipment and seeking loans to help small businesses survive. Gov. Evers, a Democrat, was to speak with Republican legislative leaders about his plan for a far-reaching emergency package of legislation to help those struggling with the outbreak. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has asked Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue updates to the previous order prohibiting mass gatherings of 10 or more people.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

In the updated order, the ban on gatherings of 10 more people and indefinite school closures remain in effect, but additional changes and clarifications have been made.

Bars and restaurants remain limited to offering carryout out or delivery options as they were before.

RELATED: Wisconsin State Parks and Trails remain open, with some changes

Laundromats will remain open, as can banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions. Those financial businesses are asked to continue practicing social distancing.

All parts of the food delivery system may remain open. Cafeterias in healthcare facilities may remain open to serve healthcare workers. Allied health professions, like acupuncturists, are unaffected by the mass gathering ban.

All parts of Wisconsin’s transportation system can remain in working order.

Any facility used for in-person absentee voting or as a polling location may remain open for voting, except sites at long-term care and assisted care facilities.

RELATED: Appleton, Green Bay, Neenah mayors hoping for alternative voting method ahead of April 7 election

Under the updated order, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, body art establishments, and tanning facilities must close effective 5 pm on Fri., March 20, 2020.

“All gatherings that bring together or are likely to bring together 10 or less people in a single room or confined space, whether inside or outside, at the same time must preserve social distancing and follow all other public health recommendations issued by DHS or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Voluntary cancellation, closure, or limitations on the size of gatherings beyond the requirements of this order are permitted and encouraged,” according to the order.

RELATED: Is a ‘shelter in place’ order necessary in Wisconsin? Gov. Evers says not yet

Gov. Evers and Sec. Palm, along with Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases, provided updates on the coronavirus situation in Wisconsin on Friday. For more on those updates, click here.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

