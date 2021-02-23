Gov. Evers orders flags at half-staff in honor of those lost to COVID-19

An American flag flies at half-staff in remembrance of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick above the Capitol Building in Washington, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Sicknick died from injuries sustained as President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #109 which orders the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff.

Gov. Evers signed the order to honor those that have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which currently has taken over 6,300 Wisconsinsites and 500,000 Americans.

“As we continue to endure the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, I ask the people of Wisconsin to join me in honoring and remembering the many spouses, parents and grandparents, kids and grandkids, best friends, and neighbors who were taken by this virus too soon and are loved, cherished, and missed by many,” says Gov. Evers.

Executive Order #109 is effective immediately and will end at sunset this Friday, Feb. 26.

