Gov. Evers orders restrictions on size of child care settings

Coronavirus

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has ordered the Department of Health Services Secretary-designee, Andrea Palm, to restrict the size of all child care settings in response to the widespread coronavirus. Under the new order, centers may not operate with more than 10 staff present at a time and may not operate with more than 50 children present at a time.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The restriction goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 19 to allow child care providers and families time to make plans for care moving forward. The order remains in effect through the duration of the public health emergency.

Child care is an essential service for many of the folks working on the front lines to provide healthcare and vital services to our communities during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Gov. Evers. “This is another step forward to ensure that service continues, while protecting our child care providers who are going above and beyond their regular duties to support our families, communities, and state.”

Providers are being asked to prioritize families of healthcare and essential service providers, using good faith to determine who those families are. Those using care who can keep their children at home are being asked to do so. The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) and DHS have updated guidance for providers to implement this emergency order, available here

“I know many Wisconsinites are looking for ways to help during this crisis,” Gov. Evers continued. “If you are able, keeping your kids at home is one of the actions you can take to have the most impact. I also want to recognize the child care providers around the state who are stepping up to support our communities– we appreciate your service during this challenging time.”

Additionally, the Administration is working with healthcare providers, child care providers, and the National Guard to explore options to serve healthcare workers through on-site care. More information regarding this is expected to be released in the coming days.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

