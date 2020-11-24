Gov. Evers, others to provide Nov. 24 COVID-19 update

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Wisconsin officials will participate in a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the state’s response.

Governor Tony Evers will be joined by:

  • Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services 
  • Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases
  • Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

The full briefing will be streamed above at 1:30 p.m.

