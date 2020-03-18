1  of  64
Gov. Evers requests loan assistance for small businesses

Coronavirus

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview during the National Governors Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington. Evers said Thursday, March 14, that the state budget he proposed is “pretty close” to not raising taxes, even though it would increase them by $1.3 billion over two years. Evers, in an interview on WTMJ radio, said that there “may be some small tax increases.” The comments drew an incredulous reaction from Republican legislative leaders.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has submitted a request to the U.S. Small Business Administration for Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance for small Wisconsin businesses and private, non-profit organizations to help alleviate the economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

“Social distancing and self-isolation are critical steps in reducing and preventing the spread of this virus in our communities, but it comes at an economic cost to our local businesses,” said Gov. Evers. “The loan assistance from SBA will help alleviate some of the financial burden and stress on our small businesses during this public health crisis. We will continue to work with our federal partners, state officials, and stakeholders to ensure we are improving public safety and health while protecting our state economy.”

Gov. Evers’ office says surveys of businesses over the past several days, and inquires into the Joint Incident Command, show the coronavirus outbreak has had a significant impact on a variety of businesses across the state. The impact is most notable for a variety of businesses, including hospitality, event hosting and support, and small retail businesses dependent on daily traffic.

Five businesses highlighted include Kobussen Buses Ltd., Country Kitchen Café, Common Man Tap & Table, Kugels Cheese Mart, and Earth Rider Brewery.

On Tuesday, March 17, Gov. Evers issued an order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people, causing many businesses to temporarily close.

