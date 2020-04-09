Live Now
Gov. Evers says churches can offer drive-up services, outlines other options ahead of Easter

FILE – In this Sept. 27, 2015 file photo, clouds are lit by the rising sun over St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic dioceses have paid nearly $84 million to 564 victims of sexual abuse, a tally that’s sure to grow substantially in 2020 as compensation fund administrators work through a backlog of claims, according to an Associated Press review. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers is reiterating options for religious gatherings and services ahead of Easter.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Under the Safer at Home order, Gov. Evers says churches and religious entities are considered essential. Any gatherings must include fewer than 10 people at a time if it occurs in a room or confined space.

Because of this, Gov. Evers says churches and religious entities wishing to conduct services while still complying with the Safer At Home order have a few options to conduct services via:

  • Parking lots with congregants staying in cars
  • Streaming online
  • Having small gatherings with fewer than 10 people in each room with multiple services

While Gov. Evers’ Safer at Home order is enforceable by any local law enforcement official, including county sheriffs, the governor’s office has not asked law enforcement to supervise or take enforcement steps against religious gatherings.

Churches and religious entities are encouraged to review and comply with all DHS guidelines, including guidelines for community and faith-based organizations available here

