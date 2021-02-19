Gov. Evers signs bill allowing pharmacy techs, students to give COVID vaccines

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – While at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh for a tour of the campus’ vaccination clinic, Gov. Tony Evers signed Assembly Bill (AB) 4.

According to officials, AB 4 now allows a pharmacy student who has completed two years of pharmacy school to administer a vaccine under supervision.

AB 4 was signed at UW-Oshkosh after Gov. Evers toured the newly opened COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

“While we work to get shots in arms as soon as we have supply available, we also want to make sure we’re maximizing our capacity by expanding the number of people who can administer those doses once we have them,” says Gov. Evers.

Under AB 4 other people can administire vaccines under certain conditions such as: