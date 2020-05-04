1  of  2
Gov. Evers, state officials give Monday, May 4 update on Wisconsin coronavirus response

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers will participate in a briefing on Monday to provide an update on the status of Wisconsin’s coronavirus response.

Gov. Evers will be joined in the 1:30 p.m. call by:

  • Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services 
  • Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases   
  • Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor 
  • Tami Burns, Nurse at a Madison Dialysis Center

WFRV Local 5 will carry the full briefing above.

Gov. Tony Evers is scheduled to meet late Monday afternoon with both Republican and Democratic legislative leaders to discuss the next steps in Wisconsin’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

