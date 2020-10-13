Gov. Evers, state officials to give Oct. 13 COVID-19 update

(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s governor will participate in a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Governor Tony Evers will be joined by:
- Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Stephanie Smiley, Interim DPH Administrator, and State Health Officer
- Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
The full briefing will be streamed live above starting at 1:30 p.m.
