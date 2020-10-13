Gov. Evers, state officials to give Oct. 13 COVID-19 update

This image taken from video by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Evers issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases. (Wisconsin Department of Health Services via the AP)

(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s governor will participate in a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Governor Tony Evers will be joined by:

  • Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services 
  • Stephanie Smiley, Interim DPH Administrator, and State Health Officer 
  • Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

The full briefing will be streamed live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

