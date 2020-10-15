Gov. Evers, state officials to give Oct. 15 COVID-19 update

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – State officials will provide an update on Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 1:30 p.m.
Governor Tony Evers will be joined by:
- Governor Tony Evers
- Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Traci DeSalvo, Acting Director, Bureau of Communicable Diseases
- Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
The full briefing will be streamed live above at 1:30 p.m.
