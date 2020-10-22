LIVE NOW: Gov. Evers, state officials give Oct. 22 COVID-19 update

(WFRV) – Wisconsin officials will provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Governor Tony Evers will be joined by:

  • Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services 
  • Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer for the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases
  • Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
  • Deb Standridge, Chief Executive Officer of the Alternate Care Facility at State Fair Park. 

The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.

