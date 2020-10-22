LIVE NOW: Gov. Evers, state officials give Oct. 22 COVID-19 update

(WFRV) – Wisconsin officials will provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Thursday, Oct. 22.
Governor Tony Evers will be joined by:
- Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer for the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases
- Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
- Deb Standridge, Chief Executive Officer of the Alternate Care Facility at State Fair Park.
The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.
