LIVE NOW: Gov. Evers, state officials give Oct. 22 COVID-19 update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Prevea Health is now offering free COVID-19 testing to anyone in the Green Bay area who would like to be tested, regardless of whether they're experiencing symptoms.

“This virus has shown us that some who are infected do not experience any symptoms,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health. “As our region’s percent positivity rate of COVID-19 continues to be one of highest in the nation, we must take every step possible to control the spread of this virus. With new guidance and additional resources from the state health department, we are now able to offer free testing to anyone at our Green Bay area testing sites until further notice.”