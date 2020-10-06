LIVE SOON: Gov. Evers, state officials to give Oct. 6 COVID-19 update

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s governor will provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Governor Tony Evers will be joined by:
- Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases
- Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.
