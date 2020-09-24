Gov. Evers, state officials to give Sept. 24 COVID-19 update

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers will join other state officials to provide an update on Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response. This is his first COVID-19 update since issuing a new statewide mask order.

Gov. Evers will be joined by:

Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases

Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

WFRV Local 5 will stream the full briefing above at 1 p.m. Thursday.

