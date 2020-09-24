Gov. Evers, state officials to give Sept. 24 COVID-19 update

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers will join other state officials to provide an update on Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response. This is his first COVID-19 update since issuing a new statewide mask order.

Gov. Evers will be joined by:

  • Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services 
  • Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases   
  • Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

WFRV Local 5 will stream the full briefing above at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Latest Coronavirus in Wisconsin News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Valders cross country eyes more success in unprecedented season

High School Sports Xtra 9/20: Fall Preview with Ricardo Arguello

Notre Dame opens with shutout win over Kaukauna

WPGA Championship wraps up at Green Bay Country Club, Smith shoots 68 to win

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews