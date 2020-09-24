Gov. Evers, state officials to give Sept. 24 COVID-19 update

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers will join other state officials to provide an update on Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response. This is his first COVID-19 update since issuing a new statewide mask order.
Gov. Evers will be joined by:
- Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases
- Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
WFRV Local 5 will stream the full briefing above at 1 p.m. Thursday.
