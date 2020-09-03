Gov. Evers, state officials to hold Sept. 3 COVID-19 briefing

This image taken from video by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Evers issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases. (Wisconsin Department of Health Services via the AP)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin officials will hold a coronavirus briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Tony Evers will be joined by:

  • Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services 
  • Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases   
  • Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

The briefing, which will be streamed above, is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.

There are currently efforts underway across the state to recall Gov. Evers over his response to civil unrest and the pandemic. In less than one week, more than 55,000 people have joined the Facebook group Recall Tony Evers— to remove Gov. Evers from office.

Here are the latest COVID-19 in Wisconsin headlines:

