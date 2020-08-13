Gov. Evers, state officials participate in Aug. 13 COVID-19 briefing

This image taken from video by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Evers issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases. (Wisconsin Department of Health Services via the AP)

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers will participate in a briefing with other state officials to provide an update on Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response.

Gov. Evers will be joined by:

Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Traci DeSalvo, Acting Director, Bureau of Communicable Diseases

Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

WFRV Local 5 will stream the full briefing above at 1:30 p.m.

Last week, Gov. Evers announced the UW System is receiving more than $32 million in financial assistance to support coronavirus testing this year. The UW System says masks will be mandatory on all campuses this fall after announcing in early summer that students would return to campus.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Wisconsin, some schools are walking back plans they had made to have in-person classes this fall – the Appleton Area School District released a plan in late August that detailed various learning models for students including hybrid models for grades 5 through 12.

On Wednesday, AASD recommended fully virtual instruction for the upcoming school year. According to the Board, this recommendation is due to several factors including, the rise in COVID-19 cases in Appleton, limited staffing, and troubles with operations such as busing, providing technology to students who need it, and disinfecting schools.

The Green Bay Area Public School District previously voted to start the school year online. Many other Northeast Wisconsin school districts have elected to pursue hybrid models of learning.

