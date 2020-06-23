Gov. Evers, state officials to participate in June 23 COVID-19 briefing

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers and other state health officials are participating in the first coronavirus media briefing since June 11 on Tuesday.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Gov. Evers will be joined by:

  • Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services 
  • Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases   
  • Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

WFRV Local 5 will stream the briefing starting at 1:30 p.m. above.

