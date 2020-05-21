Gov. Evers, state officials to participate in May 21 COVID-19 briefing

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers and other state officials will participate in a briefing to provide an update to Wisconsin’s coronavirus response.
Related: St. Paul Elder Services among facilities with active public health investigation
Gov. Evers will be joined by:
- Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases
- Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
- Kteile Smith, ADN, St. Paul Elder Services, Inc.
Related: St. Paul Elder Services releases documentary chronicling life in senior living community during Safer-at-Home order
WFRV Local 5 will carry the full briefing live above at 1:30 p.m.
Related: WFRV to host virtual Town Hall Thursday with Wisconsin governor, others
WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak