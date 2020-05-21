Gov. Evers, state officials to participate in May 21 COVID-19 briefing

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers and other state officials will participate in a briefing to provide an update to Wisconsin’s coronavirus response.

Gov. Evers will be joined by:

Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases

Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

Kteile Smith, ADN, St. Paul Elder Services, Inc.

WFRV Local 5 will carry the full briefing live above at 1:30 p.m.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak