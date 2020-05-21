1  of  2
Gov. Evers, state officials to participate in May 21 COVID-19 briefing

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers and other state officials will participate in a briefing to provide an update to Wisconsin’s coronavirus response.

Gov. Evers will be joined by:

  • Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services 
  • Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases   
  • Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor 
  • Kteile Smith, ADN, St. Paul Elder Services, Inc.
WFRV Local 5 will carry the full briefing live above at 1:30 p.m.

