Gov. Evers, state officials to participate in May 8 briefing

Coronavirus

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers and other Wisconsin officials will participate in a media briefing Friday at 1:30 p.m. to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus.

Gov. Evers will be joined by:

  • Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services 
  • Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases   
  • Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor 
  • Arielle Tenor, BS, BSN, RN, Brown County

WFRV Local 5 will carry the media briefing live, in full above.

