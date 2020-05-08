Gov. Evers, state officials to participate in May 8 briefing

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers and other Wisconsin officials will participate in a media briefing Friday at 1:30 p.m. to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus.

Gov. Evers will be joined by:

Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases

Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

Arielle Tenor, BS, BSN, RN, Brown County

WFRV Local 5 will carry the media briefing live, in full above.

