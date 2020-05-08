Gov. Evers, state officials to participate in May 8 briefing

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers and other Wisconsin officials will participate in a media briefing Friday at 1:30 p.m. to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus.
Gov. Evers will be joined by:
- Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases
- Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
- Arielle Tenor, BS, BSN, RN, Brown County
WFRV Local 5 will carry the media briefing live, in full above.
