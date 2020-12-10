(WFRV) – Wisconsin officials will provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Dec. 10.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers will be joined by:
- Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Traci DeSalvo, Acting Director, Bureau of Communicable Diseases
- Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.
Latest Stories
- Heartbreaking letters to Santa reveal pandemic’s toll on children
- Drugs recalled after erectile dysfunction medication mixed with antidepressant in packaging ‘mix-up’
- FDA authorizes first non-prescription at-home COVID-19 test system
- Starbucks to add oat milk to all stores by Spring 2021
- Gov. Evers, state officials to provide Dec. 10 COVID-19 update