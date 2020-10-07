Gov. Evers, state officials to provide Oct. 7 COVID-19 update

This image taken from video by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Evers issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases. (Wisconsin Department of Health Services via the AP)

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and other state officials will provide an Oct. 7 COVID-19 update.

Gov. Evers will be joined by

Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Deb Standridge, CEO of the Wisconsin State Fair Park Alternate Care Facility

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases

Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

During the Oct. 6 update, Gov. Evers announced he had directed Palm to order a limit on indoor public gatherings.

The full briefing will be streamed live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

