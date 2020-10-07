Gov. Evers, state officials to provide Oct. 7 COVID-19 update

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and other state officials will provide an Oct. 7 COVID-19 update.
Gov. Evers will be joined by
- Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Deb Standridge, CEO of the Wisconsin State Fair Park Alternate Care Facility
- Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases
- Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
During the Oct. 6 update, Gov. Evers announced he had directed Palm to order a limit on indoor public gatherings.
The full briefing will be streamed live above starting at 1:30 p.m.
