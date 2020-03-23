Gov. Evers to issue ‘Safer At Home’ order on Tuesday: ‘Time is of the essence’

Live Now
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Evangelical Free Church Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First Presbyterian Church-Green Bay First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom St. Vincent DePaul -GB Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

Gov. Evers to issue ‘Safer At Home’ order on Tuesday: ‘Time is of the essence’

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers holds a press conference in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin policymakers scrambled Wednesday, March 18, 2020, to help displaced workers, shuttered bars and restaurants, and others reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, including asking the federal government for more medical equipment and seeking loans to help small businesses survive. Gov. Evers, a Democrat, was to speak with Republican legislative leaders about his plan for a far-reaching emergency package of legislation to help those struggling with the outbreak. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – After Wisconsin added 100 positive cases of coronavirus between Saturday and Sunday, bringing the state total to 381, Governor Tony Evers says he will issue a ‘Safer At Home’ order on Tuesday, March 24.

“Over the past few days, I’ve talked with public health experts and with business leaders and local elected officials around the state. Overwhelmingly the response I heard is that we need an all-hands-on-deck approach to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” Gov. Evers said in a Monday morning Twitter thread. “I know this has been difficult and has disrupted the lives of people across our state. That’s why issuing a #SaferAtHome order isn’t something I thought we’d have to do, and it’s not something I take lightly. But here’s the bottom line: folks need to start taking this seriously.”

Gov. Evers goes on to say that people across the state are “still out and about unnecessarily” and “putting our friends, our neighbors, and our communities at risk.”

The governor goes on to say that workers providing essential care or services will still be allowed to work.

“That includes folks like healthcare professionals, grocers, family caregivers, among other people whose work is critical for folks across our state.”

More details regarding this order are expected to be released soon, according to Gov. Evers.

“I wanted to give everyone the opportunity to prepare and plan ahead so you can help do your part to keep our friends, neighbors, and communities safe.”

On Friday, March 20, Gov. Evers announced during a media briefing that he didn’t believe a statewide shelter in place order was necessary, citing that he trusted Wisconsinsites to heed his previous orders to slow the spread of the virus.

The same day, Gov. Evers directed Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue updates to the previous order prohibiting mass gatherings of 10 or more people. This resulted in the closure of hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, body art establishments, and tanning facilities.

Days earlier, on Wednesday, March 18, Gov. Evers ordered Sec. Palm to restrict the size of all child care settings, limiting centers to operate with no more than 10 staff members present at a time and no more than 50 children present.

Gov. Evers added that day that he had submitted a request to the U.S. Small Business Administration for Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance for small Wisconsin businesses and private, non-profit organizations to help alleviate the economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak. On Friday, Gov. Evers announced that request was approved, allowing small businesses and non-profits access to low-interest federal disaster loans.

On Wednesday, March 18, Gov. Evers enacted a ban on mass gatherings of 50 or more people. The ban, replaced the next day with a ban on gatherings of 10 or more, caused bars and restaurants to close their doors and either transition to take-out and delivery options or suspend business altogether.

