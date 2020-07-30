Gov. Evers to participate in COVID-19 briefing with other state officials

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers will participate in a media briefing on Thursday with other officials to provide an update on COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Evers will be joined by:

Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases

Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

WFRV will stream the full briefing above starting at 1:30 p.m.

There has been some speculation that a statewide mask mandate could soon be enacted by Gov. Evers. Liberal-backed Jill Karofsky will be sworn in as a Supreme Court justice on Saturday, August 1, shifting the conservative majority on the court from 5-2 to 4-3.

Gov. Evers has previously said that a mask mandate is unlike because the state Supreme Court struck down the Safer at Home order in a 4-3 ruling with conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn siding with two liberal justices.

On Wednesday, the United States Department of Justice announced federal agents will be deployed to three Midwest cities, including Milwaukee, as part of its “Operation Legend” program. Gov. Evers, along with multiple other Wisconsin Democrats, previously asked a federal prosecutor to clarify the role federal agents will play in Milwaukee in the coming weeks.

