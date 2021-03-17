Gov. Evers to tour Lambeau Field vaccine site

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers is in Green Bay on Wednesday as he plans to tour the newly opened vaccine site at Lambeau Field.

Gov. Evers will be joined by Green Bay Packers Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel Ed Policy, Bellin Health President and CEO Chris Woleske, Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach and Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Destree.

Social distancing and mask-wearing are required both indoors and outdoors at all times, according to officials.

The tour is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. and a press conference will be held as well.

“With adequate supply we would be able to vaccinate about 6,000 people per week when we start and we will ramp up to 10,000 per week,” says Woleske.

You don’t have to be a Bellin Health patient to make an appointment. The clinic is open to anyone eligible starting Wednesday, March 17th. To make an appointment call 920-445-7313.