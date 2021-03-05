LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Gov. Evers tours Manitowoc County vaccine clinic

Coronavirus

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers toured the Manitowoc County Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

Gov. Evers and the Department of Health Services announced that over 1,000,000 Wisconsinites have received at least one vaccine dose.

“One million is a great benchmark,” the governor said, “and it really is amped up over the last several weeks and places like this are really important for us to reach that high level.”

Gov. Evers was joined by others including:

  • DHS interim Secretary Karen Timberlake
  • Manitowoc Public Health Officer Stephanie Lambert
  • Manitowoc County Emergency management Director Travis Waack
  • County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer

The Manitowoc County clinic also announced a milestone Friday morning.

“We are proud to be administering our 5,000th dose of Covid-19 vaccine here at the expo,” Health Officer Stephanie Lambert said.

Local 5 spoke with nurse Triss Wellman, who has been working to administer the vaccine at the clinic.

“This is kind of record breaking, and we’re doing something that probably has never been done before,” she said, “so it makes you feel really good knowing that we’re at least starting getting the ball rolling to get this thing under control.”

Emergency Services Program Manager Kayla Beckerdite told Local 5 that plans for the clinic have been in the works since Fall 2020.

“You always saw the light at the end, but you never really really saw it,” she said, “and now that we’ve started vaccinating, we’re at over 16 percent of Manitowoc County with one dose at all. it feels good.”

Officials say that mask-wearing and socially distancing were required both indoors and outdoors at all times.

