Gov. Evers tours UWGB Marinette’s vaccine clinic during opening day

Coronavirus

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers will tour the Prevea COVID-19 vaccination Clinic at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Marinette Campus on its opening day.

Gov. Evers is joined by:

  • Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) interim Secretary Karen Timberlake
  • Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai
  •  Marinette County Public Health Officer Molly Bonjean
  •  UW-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander

For those who are attempting to get the vaccine, according to Prevea, it will be provided to all community members who are eligible, which is determined by DHS.

That list currently includes:

  • Frontline health care personnel
  • Residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities
  • Law enforcement and fire personnel
  • Adults 65 and older

Prevea Health says the fastest way to schedule an appointment is to visit their website.

If unable to access or are unable to use the internet, Prevea has a toll-free number dedicated to COVID-19 vaccination questions and information: (833)-344-4373.

