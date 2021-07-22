Gov. Evers urging anyone attending school in 2021-2022 to get vaccinated

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin’s Electoral College, casts his vote at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is urging anyone age 12 or older who will be attending school in the fall to get vaccinated as soon as possible for COVID-19, as cases surge in the state due to the more contagious delta variant.

The call from Evers and the state’s top health official on Thursday comes amid growing concern in Wisconsin and nationally about growing numbers of COVID-19 cases.

“Getting vaccinated now means we can help make sure our students are back in the classroom and won’t have to miss out on in-person classes or extra-curricular activities,” says Gov. Evers.

In Wisconsin, the seven-day average of new confirmed cases was 242 as of Thursday, which was three times as high as two-and-a-half weeks ago.

Only people 12 and older can get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Race car driver handling adversity

Neenah's Maddie Wanamaker receives special recognition for Olympics

Kyle 5am Bucks Celebration

Kyle Malzhan 6pm hit

Kyle Malzhan 4pm hit

Greek American Giannis superfan