Gov. Evers welcomes donation of over 10,000 PPE from sister state, Heilongjiang

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The state of Wisconsin is welcoming a generous donation of 10,000 procedural masks and 1,000 medical outfits from Heilongjiang Province to help grow the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the state of Wisconsin.

On May 3, Governor Evers announced and responded to the donation saying, “This donation shows teamwork at its finest.”

Gov. Evers continued, “Our sister state of Heilongjiang, along with several state agencies and Wisconsin higher education and nonprofit institutions, all worked together to bring these supplies here and support our frontline COVID-19 responders in a time of need. I want to thank our friends in Heilongjiang for their support and generosity.”

The office says when International Partnership and Outreach Programs Coordinator for UW-River Falls, Carolyn Brady heard about Wisconsin’s need for PPE, she reached out to Foreign Affairs Office in Harbin to see if our sister state, Heilongjiang, had any masks available.

In response to Brady’s outreach, officials say the Governor of Heilongjiang, Wang Xiankui, with the help of Wisconsin stakeholders, the international team of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, and the Wisconsin Technical College System Foundation, were all able to accrue and successfully donate masks and outfits to the state of Wisconsin.

The Executive director of the Wisconsin Technical College System Foundation, Paul Gabriel says, “The Wisconsin Technical College System Foundation is honored to able to play a part in bringing PPE donations to Wisconsin at this crucial time.”

He continues, “We appreciate being part of a dedicated and diverse ‘can do’ effort to bring in protective masks and gowns under Governor Evers’ leadership.”

According to officials, Wisconsin has enjoyed a sister state relationship with Heilongjiang Province, located in northeast China, since 1982.

Gov. Evers notes that this shipment from Heilongjiang is the latest in a series of PPE donations Wisconsin has received to support its COVID-19 response. Some of the organizations that have helped donate masks, gloves, face shields, and gowns to help raise the PPE in Wisconsin include, Wisconsin Dental Association, WEC Energy Group, Kohler, Snap-On Tools, Northern States Power Co., ND Paper, the Wisconsin Humane Society, and Foxconn.

Governor Tony Evers says, “Competition for COVID-19 supplies is intense. That is why we are committed to pursuing every avenue – state, national and international – to obtain the resources necessary for our response.”

He continues, “I want to thank all of our donors who have answered the call to support our front lines in the fight against COVID-19. Donations like these provide our responders with the equipment they need to help keep our communities safe and healthy.”

The state of Wisconsin continues to encourage companies, educational facilities and other organizations that may have PPE supplies and other needed resources that could be used in the state’s response to the COVID-19 emergency to visit its donor/buyback website.

