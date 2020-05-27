Gov. Evers, Wisconsin officials to participate in May 27 COVID-19 briefing

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers and other state officials will participate in a Wednesday briefing to give an update on the status of Wisconsin’s coronavirus response.

Gov. Evers will be joined by:

Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases

Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

Dr. Aronica Williams, Milwaukee Health Services, Inc.

WFRV Local 5 will carry the full briefing above starting at 1:30 p.m.

