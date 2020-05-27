Gov. Evers, Wisconsin officials to participate in May 27 COVID-19 briefing

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers and other state officials will participate in a Wednesday briefing to give an update on the status of Wisconsin’s coronavirus response.
Gov. Evers will be joined by:
- Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases
- Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
- Dr. Aronica Williams, Milwaukee Health Services, Inc.
WFRV Local 5 will carry the full briefing above starting at 1:30 p.m.
Latest Stories
- Man arrested after fleeing police, leading pursuit from Manitowoc to Sheboygan
- Tuesday Morning becomes 5th big retailer to file Chapter 11
- Wisconsin nursing homes to receive PPE from FEMA
WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak