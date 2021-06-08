Governor Evers announces the re-launch of “You Stop the Spread” campaign in Wisconsin

(WFRV)- Alongside the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Governor Evers announced the return of the “You Stop the Spread” campaign to spread awareness about COVID-19.

The statewide multimedia campaign main target is to inform and encourage Wisconsinites to do their part for their community and get the COVID-19 vaccine. The campaign originally was used to spread good safety practices for people to stop the spread of the virus by wearing masks in public and practicing social distancing.

Governor Evers commented on Wisconsinites are used to putting in hard work. Saying, “Wisconsinites are no strangers to rolling up their sleeves and getting the job done – and getting vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19 is no different.”

The campaign will be using multimedia social media platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat, Tik Tok, and more to encourage vaccinations amongst citizens and following key safety guidelines.

DHS-Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake wants everyone to remember that the vaccines are both safe and one of the most effective tools in this pandemic. Saying, “We encourage everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities from COVID-19.”

One of the newest features within this campaign is getting members of the community involved by sharing their stories during the pandemic. The DHS wants citizens to share why they chose to get vaccinated on their social media platforms with the hashtag “#YouStoptheSpread.” Those who tag the DHS may even be featured on the Department’s social media pages.