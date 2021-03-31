Governor Evers responds to removal of statewide mask mandate

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the Governor’s mask mandate, ruling he exceeded his authority.

Gov. Tony Evers said, “The Supreme Court decision is certainly a step backwards we’re encouraging people all across the state to continue doing what they’ve been doing and that’s wearing a mask and staying socially distant.”

The Governor said he will not reissue a mask mandate.

“The supreme court has spoken, incorrectly I believe, but no, our goal now is to make sure the people of Wisconsin understand how important wearing a mask is,” said Evers.

In the wake of the decision to strike down the mandate, local governments are issuing their own.

Tom Nelson, Outagamie County Executive, “There was a joint determination between the county board chair and myself and public health to have a local order to continue to do what we have been doing for months.”

Local officials are encouraging people to continue masking and distancing as more Wisconsinites get vaccinated.

“So our message to folks is simply keep doing what you’re doing, there’s no change in policy,” said Nelson.

In addition to Outagamie- Brown, and Winnebago Counties are reissuing their health advisories as are other local governments across our area.

You can view the full list here.