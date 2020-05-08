Wisconsin governor says Safer at Home is saving lives

(WFRV) – Despite protesters in the streets, GOP criticism and Supreme Court questions, Governor Tony Evers says the bottom line is the Safer at Home order is saving lives.

Evers sat down with WFRV Local 5’s Connie Fellman to share his response to recent criticism. He says the bottom line is we are fighting a deadly enemy and Safer at Home is the most effective tool in this fight while we’re waiting for a vaccine.

“I have to thank the people of Wisconsin,” Evers said. “Safer at Home is working. We’ve saved hundreds of lives. I feel good about that.”

Evers says he understands the sacrifices people have made, including small businesses. But he says re-opening business in Wisconsin too soon could have a deadly ripple effect.

“Deadly viruses don’t stop at county lines, they don’t wait for bureaucrats and politicians to work out their differences,” he said. “Without preventative measures like Safer at Home, we could see further outbreaks in our communities, landing is right back where we started and slowing down the progress we’ve made these past months.”

Evers says the focus of his Badger Bounce Back program for re-opening businesses needs to be a state-wide effort.

