Governor Tony Evers and DHS increasing rates to support healthcare workers

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin’s Electoral College, casts his vote at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

(WFRV)- As the state of Wisconsin continues to see rising cases of the coronavirus, especially with the Omicron variant transmitting at faster rates than imagined, the Healthcare workforce is facing numerous challenges.

In an effort to assist those working the combat the pandemic, Governor Tony Evers, in part with the Department of Health Services (DHS), announced an increase in reimbursement rates.

According to the release, sent out on Tuesday, January 11, Evers and the DHS will be making a 5% increase in those rates for multiple homes and community-based services (HCBS). These are provided to Wisconsinites through the Medicaid programs.

This is not the first effort the Wisconsin Governor has done to assist healthcare workers; just recently Evers announced the state’s recruitment of almost 600 temporary staff to support the healthcare workforce.

HCBS providers are trained to assist older adults and adults and children with disabilities, allowing them to thrive in their own communities independently. The increase in rates comes from funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). These new rates begin on the first of the new year and will continue until March 31, 2024.

