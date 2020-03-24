Governor Tony Evers issues order for Wisconsinites to stay home to slow spread of coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Governor Tony Evers says the “Safer at Home” order may disrupt lives, but it’s a necessary move to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Local 5 sat down with the governor to talk about his decision.

Governor Evers says he issued this order to flatten the curve because coronavirus cases just keep increasing.

“This order, I don’t take lightly believe me. In fact I have said many times this is a step I would prefer not taking,” said Governor Tony Evers (D-Wisconsin).

But Tuesday, after weeks of trying to stop the virus from spreading by limiting public gatherings and closing schools and bars, Evers decided it was time to firmly tell people to stay home.

“Through the weekend it was clear that the numbers were increasing, testing positive across the state. The numbers being hospitalized were increasing and unfortunately the number of deaths was increasing,” Evers said.

The Safer at Home order prohibits all nonessential travel, meaning residents are ordered to stay at home. But there are exceptions – like seeing a doctor, getting needed supplies, groceries, caring for family members and more.

“But that should be pretty much it. If it’s not in that realm you should be staying at home, being safe and not spreading the disease,” said the governor.

But as for nonessential businesses like zoos, swimming pools, museums, playgrounds and bowling alleys, they must close for a month effective Wednesday at 8 a.m.

“We continue to have that surge and sooner or later some of those people who have the virus will get more sick and more sick, and they’re going to end up in the hospital and we have to have our hospitals prepared,” Evers said.

And medical experts tell the governor the best way Wisconsinites can slow the spread and stop the surge – is to simply stay at home,

“We need to have people really pull together. A year from now we’ll sit back and say it was a significant sacrifice, but I’m sure glad we did it the right way,” Evers said.

This month in Wisconsin five people have died and over 400 have become infected by the coronavirus.

Businesses looking to see whether or not they are exempt from the order should follow this link.