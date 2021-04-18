Grand Chute Fire Department hosts community COVID-19 vaccination clinic at new site

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered on Jan. 5, 2021, during a free community clinic held in Mercedes, Texas, offered by Hidalgo County. (Courtesy Photo)

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Grand Chute Fire Department is hosting a community clinic at a new site on Wednesday and Saturday.

The fire department says that Wednesday’s clinic will be held at Badger Elementary School, located on 501 S Bluemound Drive, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m

“The Grand Chute Fire Department appreciates the Appleton Area School District’s willingness to allow us to use their facility as an ideal location to serve the densely populated south side of Grand Chute at a convenient location in these residents’ neighborhood,” said Kelly Hanink, Assistant Fire Chief. “Hosting a clinic in the evening also provides an alternative for those who are challenged to attend daytime or Saturday clinics.”

Officials report that the first doses of vaccine will also be given on Saturday, April 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. This clinic will be located at the Grand Chute Town Hall, on 1900 W Grand Chute Boulevard.

GCFD notes that no identification, insurance, or payment will be required for these clinics and that both clinics will be administering the Moderna vaccine, which is authorized for anyone 18 years of age or older.

Crews say that residents wanting to be vaccinated at one of the clinics need to make an appointment. To make a vaccine appointment for Wednesday, April 21, click here. To schedule a vaccine appointment for Saturday, April 24, click here. Further registration information can also be found on the Fire Department’s website.

