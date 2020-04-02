Grand Chute hobby stores closed by police to comply with “Safer at Home”

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The parking lot of Hobby Lobby sits empty since the store was forced to close yesterday at the order of Grand Chute police.

A sign on the door to customers reads “Based on guidance from public health officials, we are closed effective 4/1/20 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. We will reopen when the situation improves and look forward to returning to normalcy.”

The Grand Chute police department sent a written statement to Local 5 News regarding the forced closures that reads in part: “The Grand Chute police department does not decide nor do we have a say in what businesses the state of Wisconsin deems essential and non essential. Our actions mimic that of every other jurisdiction throughout the state, and that is seeking voluntary compliance from businesses to follow the safer at home order.”

The forced closure of stores like Hobby Lobby, Michael’s and Joann Fabrics is creating challenges for individuals and small groups across the area who relied on stores like this to be able to get supplies for making masks for their friends in the healthcare industry.

Manda Marie, owner of Manda Marie Upholstery in Appleton, has been spearheading a number of local mask making groups using donated fabric from Joann’s, as well as , items from her own upholstery business.

She’s now in need of new suppliers since her larger ones have been forced to close.

If you would like to help you can reach the group via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/216862632729466/