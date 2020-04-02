Grand Chute hobby stores closed by police to comply with “Safer at Home”

1  of  67
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Grand Chute hobby stores closed by police to comply with “Safer at Home”

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The parking lot of Hobby Lobby sits empty since the store was forced to close yesterday at the order of Grand Chute police.

A sign on the door to customers reads “Based on guidance from public health officials, we are closed effective 4/1/20 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. We will reopen when the situation improves and look forward to returning to normalcy.”

The Grand Chute police department sent a written statement to Local 5 News regarding the forced closures that reads in part: “The Grand Chute police department does not decide nor do we have a say in what businesses the state of Wisconsin deems essential and non essential. Our actions mimic that of every other jurisdiction throughout the state, and that is seeking voluntary compliance from businesses to follow the safer at home order.”

The forced closure of stores like Hobby Lobby, Michael’s and Joann Fabrics is creating challenges for individuals and small groups across the area who relied on stores like this to be able to get supplies for making masks for their friends in the healthcare industry.

Manda Marie, owner of Manda Marie Upholstery in Appleton, has been spearheading a number of local mask making groups using donated fabric from Joann’s, as well as , items from her own upholstery business.

She’s now in need of new suppliers since her larger ones have been forced to close.

If you would like to help you can reach the group via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/216862632729466/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Catching up with Oren Burks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oren Burks"

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey"