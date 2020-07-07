Greater Green Bay Chamber releases findings on businesses impacted by COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay Chamber’s recent Back to Business Survey reveals the extent to which businesses have had to shift their operations and have been impacted by COVID-19.

The Greater Green Bay Chamber’s revealed on Monday that more than half of survey respondents reported that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to 64% of employees telecommuting, a 25.78% change of services such as moving to carryout or delivery, 25.78% of employees being furloughed or laid off, and 23.44% of businesses undergoing changed business hours.

The survey results also showcased that nearly 84% of respondents said they did not apply for the U.S. Small Business Association’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan and of those who did apply for the loan, 80% said their application was not approved.

Businesses reported having sought out other sources of COVID-19-related relief including nonprofit assistance grants, funding through the Brown County United Way or Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.

The survey also highlights some of the challenges respondents faced during this unprecedented time which include the implementation of social distancing practices in their establishments.

“More than 61% indicated difficulty incorporating social distancing practices into operations as the number one concern with resuming “normal” operations,” said Greater Green Bay Chamber.

Other challenges the survey highlighted were fundraising, maintaining social distancing and safety, the resurgence of the pandemic, the ability to complete work with reduced staff, concerns employees will want to stay at home, and client discomfort with safety precautions.

President and CEO of Greater Green Bay Chamber Laurie Radke said, “The survey reinforced much of what we had heard anecdotally from our members relative to funding, new behavioral practices to maintain safety and the resources they value.”

Radke continued, “We are looking at ways to further communicate the resources our organization can offer these businesses so they can remain viable.”

